Ernakulam’s North-South green corridor encounters rough weather

December 18, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

A 2.5-km-long ‘green corridor’ that was proposed between Ernakulam Town (North) and Ernakulam Junction (South) railway stations to cater to pedestrians, bicycle riders, two-wheelers and battery-powered autorickshaws has run into rough weather, reportedly due to inadequate follow-up action and funds allocation.

The European Union (EU)-aided green corridor having 12-metre width was primarily aimed at providing direct connectivity between the two major railway stations in the city, almost halving the distance between them, while also decongesting M.G. Road and Banerjee Road. The project was envisaged under a €1-million grant from the EU, under Mobilise Your City (MYC) programme. Its French project consultant had readied a feasibility report as early as in July 2020.

Sources associated with preparatory works for the project expressed dismay at the stalemate over the project, despite it finding mention twice in the Kochi Corporation’s budget. “Commuters, residents, and Railway officials were willing to extend all support for the project, with many residents willing to surrender their land for free. This was because they did not have proper road connectivity to their houses and also because the existing weed-infested pathway between the stations was a haven for criminal elements.”

Yet another attraction of the green corridor is that it will have links with the KSRTC’s main bus stand in the district and four metro stations on the route, considerably helping bus and metro commuters. It would have helped if the project was included in the list of non-motorised transport (NMT) projects lined up for the city, for which foreign funding is available. The project that had multiple benefits could have been realised at minimal expense, since land acquisition was minimal, they added.

Work on the unique green corridor linking railway stations, which could have made it the first such in the country, failed to pick up steam, even after stakeholders from Kochi Corporation, Railways, and other agencies did a joint inspection of the route in 2021.

Responding to the initiative that got stalled midway through the conception stage, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the plan to realise such a corridor dated back to over a decade and a detailed project report had been readied. It was revised by a team of postgraduate students of Government Engineering College, Thrissur, and TKM College of Engineering, Kollam. The then Chief Secretary even took up the matter with Railway officials, since a portion of their land too was needed to realise the corridor. The emphasis had shifted to developing the M.G. Road-Thammanam-NH Bypass Road into a four-lane road, he said.