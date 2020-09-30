Ernakulam’s daily COVID-19 count crosses 1,000

1,056 people test positive for the virus

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the district crossed the 1,000-mark on Wednesday, with 1,056 people testing positive for the virus. Compared to the other districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of new cases in the State.

A total of 896 people contracted the infection through local contact, while eight persons had arrived from outside the State, and the source of infection in 140 people remains unknown. Six health workers tested positive on Wednesday.

As many as 263 people tested negative on the day, and 23,896 remain in quarantine. The total number of active cases in the district has risen to 7,876.

For testing, 1,961 samples were sent from government facilities and 2,572 from private laboratories and hospitals.

The release from the district administration did not mention the areas from where new cases of the infection were reported.