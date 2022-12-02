Ernakulam wins overall championship at district school Kalolsavam

December 02, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam educational sub-district won the overall championship at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam that concluded at North Paravur on Friday.

Ernakulam bagged 804 points. North Paravur educational sub-district emerged the first runner-up with 752 points followed by Aluva (723). St. Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam, won the trophy in the school-wise category for emerging first in the overall point tally. It won 260 points. Hidayathul Islam HSS, Edavanakkad, emerged the first runner-up (213) followed by St. Augustine’s HSS, Muvattupuzha (199).

Kathakali music

The outcome of the Kathakali music event in the high school section was a reward for young C.S. Zayan Ahamed’s passion for classical and Kathakali music. A Standard 9 student of S.N. High School, North Paravur, he had showed interest in classical music from early childhood.

He learnt Kathakali music under Kalamandalam Sreejith. He recited a ‘padham’ from the fourth day of Nalacharitham in the competition. Zayan had recently won the first prize in classical music at BRC arts fest held in Paravur block. He has also learnt Kavyakeli. Zayan dedicated his achievement to his teachers and parents.