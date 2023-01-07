Ernakulam trails in Plan fund programme implementation

January 07, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam is trailing in the implementation of projects using Plan funds in the current fiscal.

According to data presented at a State-wide review meeting of the State Planning Board, Ernakulam was way down at the 13th position in terms of utilisation of development funds and implementation of Plan fund projects.

The district has utilised only 26.28% of the Plan fund in the nine months of the current fiscal. It has not been able to comply with the government directive that local bodies must achieve at least 80% progress in project implementation. The devolution of funds in the next fiscal may take a hit in view of the sluggish progress in reaching the target.

An analysis of the local body-wise picture of utilisation of development funds and implementation of Plan fund projects showed that the Ernakulam district panchayat was behind at the 13th position. Wayanad was the first in the list of district panchayats.

Among block panchayats, Angamaly was at a poor fourth place from the bottom of the State-wide list. Pampakuda block panchayat was an exception, as it stood at the sixth position from the top. Kunnathunad grama panchayat was lagging at the third position from the bottom among grama panchayats. Puthenvelikkara was able to come up with a good performance, as it was placed fifth in the list from the top in terms of Plan fund project implementation.

Among municipalities, Thrikkakara was at the last position among other municipalities in the district. The Kochi Corporation was at the second place among Corporations in the utilisation of development funds.

The government had sanctioned around ₹668.03 crore for the three-tier panchayats, municipalities, and the Kochi Corporation in the current fiscal. Only ₹171.4 crore has been utilised till now. The district panchayat authorities cited technical hurdles and delay in release of funds induced by the pandemic situation as reasons for the poor performance in utilisation of funds and Plan fund project implementation.