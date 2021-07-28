Ernakulam tops State in higher secondary exam pass percentage

Around 5,170 students win A Plus in all subjects

Ernakulam repeated the distinction of having topped the overall pass percentage in the State higher secondary examinations, the results of which were published on Wednesday.

The district won 91.11 pass percentage to lead the overall tally. Ernakulam had topped the list last year also, with 89.02 pass percentage. Around 28,980 of the total 31,806 students who had appeared for the exam became eligible for higher studies this time. Around 5,170 students won A Plus in all subjects.

In the technical school category, 331 of the 356 students who appeared for the examinations became eligible for higher studies. The overall pass percentage was 93.24. In 2020, the corresponding figure was 90.85. Thirty-eight students won A Plus in all subjects. The overall pass percentage in the open school category was 62.14 against the 51.77 recorded last year. Of the 2,100 students who appeared for the exam, 1,305 students became eligible for higher studies. Thirty-seven students won A Plus in all subjects.

UG admission

Around 60,000 seats will be available for undergraduate programmes offered by the Mahatma Gandhi University in the new academic year. The varsity had permitted a marginal increase in the number of seats for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in 2021-22.

The increase in seats will not be applicable for courses like MBA, MCA and B. Ed that are regulated by the provisions prescribed by educational agencies including the All India Council for Technical Education and National Council for Technical Education. The varsity is expected to announce the schedule of its centralised allotment process for undergraduate programmes soon after the publication of the Class 12 results of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

According to university guidelines, 100% seats in government colleges, except those coming under sports/cultural/physical disability quota, will be filled through the centralised admission process. Seventy per cent seats in aided colleges and 50% seats in unaided colleges will also be available under the single window system.