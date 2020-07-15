Ernakulam tops Plus Two results with 89.02% pass

Ernakulam earned the distinction of having topped the list of districts that came out with flying colours in the State Higher Secondary examinations, the results of which were published on Wednesday.
The district won 89.02 % pass percentage to lead the overall tally.
Ernakulam increased its overall pass percentage by 3.17 points compared with last year. The corresponding figure in 2019 was 85.85%.
Around 28,220 students of the total 31,700 in 202 schools in the district who appeared for the examinations became eligible for higher studies. Of them, 1909 students secured A Plus in all subjects.
Technical category
In the technical school category, 387 of the total 426 who appeared for the examinations became eligible for higher studies. The overall pass percentage was 90.85. Twenty-one students won A Plus in all subjects. The overall pass percentage in the open school category was 51.77 per cent. Of the 2,401 students who appeared for the examinations, 1,243 became eligible for higher studies. Nine students won A Plus in all subjects.
