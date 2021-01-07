Ernakulam tops districts with 1,068 COVID-19 cases

15 new sectoral magistrates appointed in district

With 1,068 new cases of COVID-19, Ernakulam has topped districts in terms of fresh cases.

The district has 9,354 patients, the highest in the State, and Pathanamthitta, which is second in terms of the number of patients, has 6,766 patients.

On Wednesday, 946 persons recovered from the disease. There were 11 health workers among the new patients. Karukutty recorded 37 new cases followed by Kuttampuzha (31), Thripunithura (28), Parakkadavu (27), Kavalangad and Sreemoolanagaram (25 each), Varapuzha (24), and Angamaly (23 cases).

There were 158 new admissions to hospitals / first-line treatment centres (FLTCs). A fresh batch of 7,909 samples were sent from the district on Wednesday for testing. Training in administering COVID-19 vaccine was given to the field staff of the Health Department at Angamaly, Keechery, Malippuram, and Varapuzha.

More vigil

With cases showing an upward trend in the district, 15 sectoral magistrates have been designated to work with the police to arrest the spread of the pandemic.

Fifteen officials are in reserve to ensure continuity of work. While three sectoral magistrates will be on duty in Kanayannur taluk, there will be two each in all other taluks. Their mandate, as earlier, is to observe public spaces where people tend to crowd, especially in the wake of relaxations of the COVID-19 protocol.

The police should intimate sectoral magistrates about the conduct of public events in advance. The new sectoral magistrates are from the same set of officials who had earlier worked in the capacity. They will now be given online training by the National Informatics Centre. Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) S. Shajahan will be the nodal officer.