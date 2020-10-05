Ernakulam to have 237 toilets in public spaces

‘Take a Break’ campaign to focus on renovating existing ones

In a collective effort involving the district administration, Suchitwa Mission and local bodies, 237 toilets are either to be newly constructed or renovated along the public spaces in the district under a campaign named ‘Take a Break.’

Under the project, eight toilets will be allotted within the corporation limits, five each in municipalities and two each in panchayats. Local bodies have been asked to submit images of facilities that could be renovated.

“The focus is on renovating existing ones into beautified and hygienic facilities. Local bodies can use Plan or own funds, finance commission grants, aid from MLA funds, and even use corporate social responsibility funds,” said P.H. Shine, assistant development commissioner and district coordinator, Suchitwa Mission, Ernakulam.

Though initially, the plan was to achieve the target by the end of this year, it may overshoot that time frame on account of the impending local body elections and the pandemic-related restrictions.

User fee

Since the proper upkeep of toilets have historically been the undoing of such projects, plans are afoot to rope in Kudumbashree for proper maintenance. Besides, different models in tune with local conditions and infrastructural feasibility are being explored alongside a user fee for making the facilities self-sustainable and ensuring their longevity.

One of the proposals is to rent out space for ATM counters or material collection facilities alongside toilets at places where spacious enough buildings could be found so that the rent covers operational expenses

Setting up stalls in association with Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam or stores for local products, thus creating a market space to bankroll the project is also being considered though nothing has been finalised yet. Depending on facilitating factors, some toilets will be scaled up to premium standards with feeding room, dressing room, sanitary napkin vending machines and even small eateries.

As inviting as the proposals maybe not to mention awards and certificates instituted for local body chairpersons, secretaries, and engineers coming up with the best facilities, not all local bodies seem overly excited. For instance, Aluva municipality which already has toilet complexes in the market and bus stand, though some of them have fallen into disrepair, said that it would not be easy to find space for new ones.

“The only potential locations are along the national highways for which we will have to secure permission from the National Highways Authority of India,” said Lissy Abraham, Aluva municipal chairperson.