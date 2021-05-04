Ernakulam to get 33,000 Covishield doses

The district will receive 33,000 doses of Covishield on Wednesday evening, to replenish the depleting vaccine stock. Since adequate stock is not available, the vaccination drive has slowed down considerably. Only around 5,500 doses were administered on Tuesday at 32 centres.

The district earlier had a total of 199 vaccination centres, including private ones that are no longer administering doses. Dr. M. G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination, said that people who are to take their second shot are not required to pre-book a slot on the COWIN portal, since they are being prioritised at the few vaccination centres that are running. On Tuesday, the district had only a total 12,280 doses of the two vaccines remaining.