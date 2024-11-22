 />

Ernakulam to get 221 free Wi-Fi spots as part of Kerala Wi-Fi Initiative

Published - November 22, 2024 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

As many as 221 free Wi-Fi spots will be established across Ernakulam district as part of the government’s Kerala Wi-Fi (KFI) initiative, implemented by the Kerala State IT Mission.

These spots are among the 2,023 public places that will be part of the project. Wi-Fi will be available at hospitals, bus stops, parks, libraries, government offices, and other such places where public services are accessed. The project is being rolled out in association with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, which is the service provider, according to a release.

The public can avail of the Wi-Fi service free for up to 1 GB at 10 MBPS speed in their mobile phones and laptops. They can avail additional data at rates prescribed by the government using recharge coupons/vouchers.

Each location will have two access points in the first phase. The access points will be increased after assessing Internet usage. Around 100 users can access the Internet from each hotspot, it said.

