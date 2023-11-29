Ernakulam to bring 120 hectares under millet cultivation

November 29, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

As part of efforts to bring more area under minor cereal cultivation in the district, an exhibition of millets and millet products began under the aegis of the Ernakulam district panchayat at Kakkanad on Wednesday. The event is held at the district panchayat community hall.

Sources in the Department of Agriculture said both the department and the district panchayat had set separate targets for expanding acreage under millet cultivation as part of the observance of International Year of Millets.

The target is to bring around 120 hectares under millet cultivation in a phased manner. It is expected that at least 70 hectares will be brought under millets this year itself. Kottuvally panchayat is leading with small millet fields being harvested this year.

The exhibition has received encouraging response, with people turning up in substantial numbers.

Millet farmers expect to emulate the success of tribespeople at Attappady in Palakkad in millet cultivation.

Hibi Eden, MP, will officially inaugurate the fest on Thursday. Uma Thomas, MLA, will be present.

