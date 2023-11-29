HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam to bring 120 hectares under millet cultivation

November 29, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Millet exhibition at the district panchayat community hall in Kakkanad on Wednesday.

Millet exhibition at the district panchayat community hall in Kakkanad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of efforts to bring more area under minor cereal cultivation in the district, an exhibition of millets and millet products began under the aegis of the Ernakulam district panchayat at Kakkanad on Wednesday. The event is held at the district panchayat community hall.

Sources in the Department of Agriculture said both the department and the district panchayat had set separate targets for expanding acreage under millet cultivation as part of the observance of International Year of Millets.

The target is to bring around 120 hectares under millet cultivation in a phased manner. It is expected that at least 70 hectares will be brought under millets this year itself. Kottuvally panchayat is leading with small millet fields being harvested this year.

The exhibition has received encouraging response, with people turning up in substantial numbers.

Millet farmers expect to emulate the success of tribespeople at Attappady in Palakkad in millet cultivation.

Hibi Eden, MP, will officially inaugurate the fest on Thursday. Uma Thomas, MLA, will be present.

Related Topics

agriculture / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.