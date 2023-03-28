ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam to be made model district in waste management, says Collector

March 28, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on Tuesday called for the execution of the State government’s action plan for waste management on a war footing. He was addressing a meeting of the District Planning Committee.

A two-month-long action plan which will culminate on World Environment Day on June 5 is being implemented in the district. Mr. Umesh said the implementation should be done with people’s participation and urged the Haritha Karma Sena to function efficiently.

He said the government would extend all support to local bodies in ensuring treatment of waste at source. The idea was to turn Ernakulam into a model district in waste management, Mr. Umesh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas urged local bodies to implement all projects for waste management. The meeting approved the annual plan projects of 85 local bodies in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US