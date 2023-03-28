HamberMenu
Ernakulam to be made model district in waste management, says Collector

March 28, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on Tuesday called for the execution of the State government’s action plan for waste management on a war footing. He was addressing a meeting of the District Planning Committee.

A two-month-long action plan which will culminate on World Environment Day on June 5 is being implemented in the district. Mr. Umesh said the implementation should be done with people’s participation and urged the Haritha Karma Sena to function efficiently.

He said the government would extend all support to local bodies in ensuring treatment of waste at source. The idea was to turn Ernakulam into a model district in waste management, Mr. Umesh said.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas urged local bodies to implement all projects for waste management. The meeting approved the annual plan projects of 85 local bodies in the district.

