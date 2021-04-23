Ernakulam to be in lockdown mode during weekend

Police to firmly deal with those venturing out without convincing reasons

Kochi will be in lockdown mode during the weekend, with the city police drawing up elaborate restrictions and are set to deploy uniformed personnel in large numbers for their strict enforcement.

All vehicles will be stopped and checked and those found on the road without convincing reasons will be dealt with firmly.

“No movement of vehicles and persons, except essential services like milk, paper, and medicines, will be allowed. Shops, other than those dealing in vegetables, milk, and medicines, should remain shut,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

All sports activities, both indoor and outdoor, gyms, and even workout in public places like jogging and cycling will not be allowed. Beaches and parks will remain closed. Weddings registered with the COVID Jagrata portal alone will be allowed. Theatres, malls, clubs, bars, hotels, and restaurants will remain shut with even takeaways to be restricted.

“Staff involved in essential services should carry their carry ID cards and paste stickers denoting their service area on their vehicles,” said Mr. Nagaraju.

The rural police have also warned of stern action against those stepping out of their homes needlessly. K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), said no shops, other than those dealing in essential commodities, will be allowed, whereas takeaways alone will be permitted at hotels.

KSRTC and train services will be allowed in a restricted manner so also autorickshaws and cabs. Companies and industrial units working round-the-clock will be permitted to continue operations. Units manufacturing medicines, cleaning materials, oxygen, and medical equipment will also be allowed to operate.

Units engaged in manufacturing feed for domestic animals, farming and fertilizers, electronic equipment, paint, automobiles, and textiles will be allowed to function.

Employees of private companies should produce their identity cards. Special police teams will be deployed at railway stations as part of stopping the spread of COVID-19. Those found in violation of the pandemic protocol will be strictly dealt with.