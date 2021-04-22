Ernakulam sees unprecedented surge in COVID cases

Kochi

22 April 2021 20:49 IST

District records 4,396 new infections

Ernakulam on Thursday recorded an unprecedented 4,396 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Among the newly infected were two health workers.

Among the worst-hit areas, Thrikkakara recorded 230 new cases followed by Thripunithura 131, Palluruthy 93, Maradu 71, Chengamanad 69, Perumbavoor 66, Fort Kochi 64, Edappally and Kumbalanghi 62 each, Kadamakudy, Kalamassery and Kadungalloor 61 each, Mattancherry and Mazhuvanur 59 each, Sreemoolanagaram 57, and Udayamperoor and Kottuvally 56 cases.

Kaloor, Rayamangalam, and North Paravur recorded 54 new cases each, followed by Elamkunnapuzha 53, Koovappady and Maradu 52 each cases.

There were just 541 recoveries.

Fresh admissions to FLTCs / hospitals were 288. As on Thursday evening, the district had a total of 25,724 active patients.

A fresh set of 16,694 samples were sent for testing on Thursday. As part of the mass testing held to identify and quarantine the infected, 8,560 people were tested from the district.

In step with the surge in the number of patients, 11 more domiciliary care centres were opened in the district. Five more first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) will start functioning soon, apart from the nine currently operational in the government sector and two in the private sector.