Ernakulam sees surge in COVID-19 cases as 977 more test positive

KOCHI

10 April 2021 21:01 IST

Ernakulam recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 977 people testing positive. The district recorded the highest number of cases in the State. The active caseload stands at 5,203.

Elamkunnapuzha saw 29 new cases, Thrikkakara 27, and Thripunithura and Rayamangalam 25 each. Vengola reported 23 cases, while Kaloor saw 22, and Ernakulam South and Cheranalloor registered 21 each. One health worker was among those who were infected.

A total of 139 people tested negative on the day. As many as 9,563 samples were sent for testing. While 3,446 people are recovering at home, 37 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital and 21 are at PVS Hospital. The number of people admitted at FLTCs and SLTCs has grown, with 46 people being monitored at FLTCs and 204 patients recovering at SLTCs. At private hospitals, 334 patients are recuperating, while 54 patients are admitted at the CIAL COVID treatment centre.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 121 fresh admissions to hospitals and FLTCs were made on Saturday. A total of 17,516 people remain in quarantine.