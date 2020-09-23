Ernakulam sees steep spike with 624 new cases

Kochi

23 September 2020 21:36 IST

17 health workers infected; 613 persons acquire infection through contact

The number of COVID-19 cases in the district hit another new high, with 624 people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Of them, 11 arrived from outside the State, and 613 acquired the infection through local contact.

Seventeen health workers have been infected. As many as 12 staff members at private hospitals, an ambulance driver, a health worker each at the Vengola community health centre and the Vazhakulam family health centre, besides two Ernakulam natives working at health facilities in Alappuzha and Kottayam tested positive here.

A total of 40 staffers at a private establishment in Edappally have tested positive. They were staying at a hostel in Kalamassery, where they remain in isolation, the local councillor said. The highest number of cases continues to be reported from West Kochi, with 44 persons from Fort Kochi and 28 from Mattancherry testing positive. The other positive cases of infection were recorded in areas including Alangad, Thripunithura, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Vengola, Kothamangalam, Varapuzha, Kadungalloor, Eloor, North Paravur, Udayamperoor, Perumbavoor, and Palarivattom.

A total of 254 people tested negative for the disease. The number of people being treated for the illness has crossed the 4,000-mark, with 4,353 patients in the district. Of them, 1,642 remain isolated at home.

For testing, 2,478 samples were sent from government facilities and 2,417 from private labs and hospitals.

With two new first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) that began functioning on Wednesday, one at Rayamangalam and another at Karumalloor, a total of 16 such centres are operational in the district.