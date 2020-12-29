Ernakulam sees spike in cases

KOCHI

29 December 2020 22:21 IST

The district on Tuesday recorded 734 new COVID-19 cases and 377 recoveries.

Six health workers were among the infected.

Thrikkakara topped the incidence with 31 cases, followed by Palluruthy (30), Kalamassery (28) and Thripunithura (26).

A total of 29,119 were under observation as on Tuesday. There were 8,571 patients. New admissions to FLTCs/hospitals were 113.

A total of 7,806 samples were sent from the district for testing on the day.