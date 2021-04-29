Ernakulam sees no respite as daily cases keep soaring

Kochi

29 April 2021 21:17 IST

5,369 people test positive; 5217 infections through local contact

The COVID-19 situation continued to be grim in Ernakulam on Friday, with 5,369 people testing positive on the day. While four persons came from abroad or other States, as many as 5,217 cases were through local contact. The source of infection in 143 cases could not be identified.

Five health workers also tested positive on the day, according to a communication from the district administration.

A total of 175 cases were recorded in Thripunithura followed by 175 in Thrikkakara, 120 in Varapuzha, 116 each in Kadungalloor and Vazhakkulam, and 112 in Cheranalloor.

Advertising

Advertising

Data released by the district administration showed that 1,293 persons, who had earlier tested positive, were cured of the disease on Friday.

The day witnessed 6,930 persons going into home quarantine, while the quarantine period of 875 persons ended. At present, 91,265 persons are in home quarantine in the district. As many as 224 persons were admitted to various hospitals or first-line treatment centres (FLTCs), while 146 were discharged.

According to the district administration, 43,557 people are under treatment, and they do not include those who tested positive on the day.

The health authorities have dispatched 19,210 samples from the district for testing. The COVID control room received 898 calls on the day.

The district COVID control room can be accessed at - 0484 2368802 / 2368902 / 2368702.