Ernakulam sees drop in local transmission cases

Amid the all-round gloom triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, the district had a minor relief on Thursday when the number of infections through local contact was more than halved to four compared to nine the previous day while the persons cured for the day also outnumbered those infected.

While 12 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday, 15 persons were cured.

Among those who got infected through local contact were a 31-year-old woman from Edathala, a 16-year-old boy from Thrikkakara, a 31-year-old woman from Choornikkara and a 40-year-old man who runs a tea shop in Ernakulam market. All of them had come into contact with either their relatives or acquaintances who were tested positive since July 4.

Among those who tested positive were a 40-year-old male from Vaduthala who arrived from Qatar, a 37-year-old woman from Chendamangalam who had come from Maharashtra, a merchant navy official hailing from Uttar Pradesh who arrived from Bengaluru, a 29-year-old resident of Tamil Nadu who arrived from Bengaluru, a 35-year-old resident of Maharashtra who came from Mumbai, a 23-year-old man from Haryana who came from Delhi, and a 34-year-old man of Edappally who arrived from Kuwait. Another person who was tested positive in Thrissur is also under treatment in the district.

A new set of 681 persons were put in quarantine, taking the total number of quarantined persons in the district to 13,586 – 11,707 in home quarantine, 1,363 in paid quarantine facilities and 516 in COVID care centres – while 474 persons were released from quarantine.

Thirty-five persons were newly admitted in hospitals, taking the number of isolations in hospitals to 290 while 28 were discharged. The district now accounts for 213 active cases.

Out of the 281 test results received on Thursday, all except 12 were returned negative. Around 1,626 samples were sent for examination from the district, including the ones from private hospitals and labs.