Ernakulam sees drop in COVID-19 cases

977 people test positive; TPR at 9.1%

The test positivity rate (TPR) has gone below 10%, and the number of new cases fell below the 1,000-mark on Monday in Ernakulam.

A total of 977 people tested positive for the virus, and a TPR of 9.1% was registered when 10,706 tests were done.

The active caseload stands at 14,555, and a total of 1,771 recoveries were recorded.

Going by data recorded on June 12 by the district surveillance unit, the TPR calculated as a seven-day rolling average was highest in Chellanam (40.14%). This was followed by Kuttampuzha with 38.25% and Kumbalanghi with 35.32%.

As many as 203 people tested positive in Karumaloor. Chellanam recorded 41 new cases, Thrikkakara 40, Kalady 28, Kalamassery 27, and Elamkunnapuzha and Kuttampuzha 25 each. Eight health workers tested positive. The source of infection was not clear in 11 cases.

While 66 people were newly admitted at treatment centres, 343 were discharged. As many as 40,446 people remain in quarantine.

Of those recovering from the infection, 10,089 are at home, 1,076 are at private hospitals, 475 are at FLTCs, 306 are at SLTCs, and 1,127 are at domiciliary care centres. A total of 489 people are recovering at government hospitals.