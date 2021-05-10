Ernakulam sees dip in COVID cases

2,834 people test positive; 3,999 recover

Ernakulam district recorded a dip in new COVID cases, when 2,834 people tested positive on Monday. Testing also dipped to 11,931 samples collected on the day.

The test positivity rate (TPR) has fallen to 23.75%. The TPR of the district has been at a figure well over 25% for the past 10 days.

The total testing figure has fallen from 16,723 samples collected on Sunday and 17,990 samples on Saturday.

The number of ICU admissions has risen to a total of 447, up from 375 people recovering in ICUs a week ago.

Fourteen health workers and one police officer tested positive on Monday. In an area-wise break up of fresh cases, Palluruthy topped the list with 133 new cases, followed by Thrikkakara with 103. Nayarambalam recorded 81 cases, Perumbavoor 62, Pallipuram 59, and Payipra 57.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Monday, when 3,999 recoveries were recorded. The number of discharges was also higher than fresh admissions to hospitals. While 612 people were discharged from hospitals and other treatment facilities, 361 were newly admitted.

A total of 65,993 people are being treated for the infection or are in isolation after testing positive. As many as 1,47,041 people remain in quarantine.

While 58,778 people are recovering at home, 2,427 are admitted at private hospitals, 655 are at government hospital, and 111 are at INHS Sanjivani. A total of 1,188 people are recovering at FLTCs, SLTCs, and domiciliary care centres.

Of the tests done on Monday, 6623 were RT-PCR tests.

High TPR

A total of 19 panchayats in Ernakulam have a TPR of over 50%, said Additional Chief Secretary Saradha Muraleedharan at a meeting held with the Chief MInister and District Collectors to evaluate the situation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said additional measures would have to be implemented in local bodies with a TPR over 50%. Two doctors should be posted in shifts in these areas to make their services available round-the-clock. Call-centres should remain active, and ambulances should be made available.

At the Refineries School auditorium, in collaboration with BPCL, 100 oxygen beds will be ready by Wednesday, District Collector S. Suhas said at the meeting, according to a release here. Another 100 beds are being readied in another part of the school in collaboration with Aster Medcity. Beds with oxygen supply will also be readied at the Adlux convention centre.

The Collector said the district had seen a slight fall in TPR over the past three days.