Ernakulam sees a spike in fever cases

Ernakulam recorded an average of 760 fever cases daily over the past one week.

The highest number of cases in the district over the past one week was reported on July 1 (885). The total number of cases on the remaining days: July 2 - 832; July 3 - 741; July 4 - 790; July 5 - 780; July 6 - 820; and July 7 - 496.

An average of 30 confirmed dengue cases were reported over the past one week. Around 220 cases have been reported since July 1. The total number of confirmed dengue cases State-wide in this period was 678. The district accounted for nearly 32% of the total confirmed cases in the State. The highest number of cases was reported on July 6 (86 confirmed cases).

An average of 8,900 fever cases have been reported State-wide daily since July 1, according to official estimates.

The highest number of fever cases State-wide was reported on July 2 (11,496). The total number of fever cases reported in the outpatient wings of various hospitals on the remaining days: July 1 - 10,955; July 3 - 10,954; July 4 - 10,987; July 5 - 11,438; July 6 - 11,050; and July 7 - 5,944.

