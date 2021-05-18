Ernakulam sees 3,517 fresh COVID cases

Rise in number of ICU admissions

Ernakulam saw 3,517 new COVID cases on Tuesday, and 15 health workers were among those infected.

The district’s test positivity rate is 24.29%. The active caseload has fallen to 52,916. The number of ICU admissions has, however, risen to a total of 534 patients.

A total of 6,336 were considered to have recovered on the day. For testing, 14,478 samples were collected. Of these, 5,062 were RT-PCR tests.

Among the new cases, the source of infection could not be traced in 116 cases. Thripunithura recorded 144 new cases, Thrikkakara 116, Palluruthy 101, Cheranalloor 96, Choornikkara 87, Rayamangalam 86, and Chittattukara 85.

As many as 1,08,017 people remain in quarantine. While 447 fresh admissions were made to hospitals and other treatment centres, 472 people were discharged.

While 44,519 people are recovering at home, over 600 are at government hospitals, 2,512 patients are at private hospitals, 63 are under treatment at INHS Sanjivani and 1,647 are at first-line treatment centres, second-line treatment centres and domiciliary care centres.

Of the 2,375 beds vacant for COVID treatment at government facilities, 1,310 are at domiciliary care centres, 434 are at first-line treatment centres, 183 are at second-line treatment centres, and 413 are at government hospitals.

Cumulatively, the district has recorded 2,72,054 cases of the infection, and 604 people have succumbed to it, according to figures from the State Health Department.