Ernakulam sees 239 new COVID-19 cases

15 September 2020 21:34 IST

A total of 239 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday. An ASHA worker from Rayamangalam, four health workers at private hospitals, a health worker at the Government Hospital in Kothamangalam and another health worker have tested positive.

Other positive cases of the infection were reported from areas including Aluva, Alangad, Kothamangalam, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Rayamangalam, Kaloor, Kalamassery, Kavalangad, Keezhmad, Thripunithura and Thoppumpady.

A total of 209 people recovered and tested negative for the disease. About 21,652 people are in quarantine, while 3292 people are being treated for it.

Advertising

Advertising

For testing, 1,420 samples were sent from government facilities and 1,722 samples were collected at private hospitals and laboratories.

Less than 10% of the COVID-19 patients in the district are over 60 years old, according to health authorities.

Even among patients over the age of 60, a majority fall within the 60 to 70 age bracket. This could be a result of reverse quarantine measures, said a release here. Around 22.77% of patients are in the 21 to 31 age bracket, and 18.89% in the 31 to 41 age group. About 60.8% of COVID patients in the district are men.

Out of every 100 tests conducted, 8.24 people tend to return positive results. Testing has been intensified among symptomatic people and all symptomatic people are advised to remain in quarantine. So far, 1,41,000 samples were tested. Daily, about 3500 samples are collected.