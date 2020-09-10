Ernakulam sees 227 new COVID-19 cases

Kochi

10 September 2020 20:54 IST

As many as 227 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

Of this, 222 got infected through contact. Ten of them were health workers. Some of the regions that recorded a higher count of positive cases included Edathala, Kothamangalam, Cheranalloor, Thrikkakara, Pachalam and Fort Kochi.

The district also recorded 116 recoveries. About 20,600 persons are under observation in homes and paid facilities. Nearly 190 persons have been admitted at first-line treatment centres. The total number of persons under treatment is 2,843. Over 900 persons among this are under home care. Over 1,400 samples were sent for testing on Thursday, according to an official communication.

