Ernakulam second pass percentage

15 July 2021 00:26 IST

99.80% of students pass SSLC exam

Ernakulam district came second after Kannur in the overall pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The district recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.80 while the figure for Kannur was 99.85. The corresponding figure last year was 99.3%. A total of 31,490 students became eligible for higher studies. Out of these, 15,428 were girls while the number of boys was 16,068. A total of 7,790 girls won A Plus in all subjects while the number of boys was 3,819. The number of students who appeared for the exam in the district was 31,553.

In the Aluva education district, 12,016 students became eligible for higher studies. Nearly 6,200 of them were boys while the number of girls was 5,816. About 10,600 students in Ernakulam education district became eligible for higher studies. Of this, 5,366 were boys while the number of girls was 5,277. In Kothamangalam, 5,390 students were eligible for pursuing Plus One programmes. The number of boys was 2,772 while the corresponding number of girls was 2,626. About 3,470 students in Muvattupuzha became eligible for higher studies (boys - 1,770; girls-1,704).

Among those who scored A Plus in all subjects, the number of students figuring under the Aluva region was 4,740 while Ernakulam had 3,515 such students. The corresponding figures in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha were 2,003 and 1,358.