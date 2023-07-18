Ernakulam Rural police warn of stern action against campus violence

July 18, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police have warned of strict action against students found engaged in violence and criminal activities on campuses. According to the police, the warning comes in the wake of repeated incidents of violence at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the Kalady police station on Sunday after Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists were arrested following a clash on the campus, leading to a sit-in protest at the station by Congress leaders. The police have registered a case against MLAs Saneesh Kumar Joseph and Roji M. John on charge of “forcibly freeing” the activists from the lock-up.

The police had warned that students found indulging in criminal activities would be denied police clearance certificate, thus adversely affecting their higher studies and jobs abroad. Those lending support to students in alleged criminal activities were on the radar and they would face strict action. The police had arrested a person, who was not a student, on charge of attempt to murder after participating in the violent clash on the campus.

The police said 18 cases had been registered in connection with violent clashes on the Kalady campus between 2015 and 2023. Nine cases were registered during 2022-23 alone and the majority of the accused had gone into judicial custody before being released on bail. They also remain under surveillance.

In another incident a while ago, seven students were arrested on charge of obstructing police officers who had gone to the campus for probing a complaint on ragging.

