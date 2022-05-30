Ernakulam Rural police to launch anti-drug drive in all five sub divisions

Programme kicked off with an awareness rally at Munambam

Alarmed by the soaring number of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act over the last couple of years, the Ernakulam Rural police are planning to launch an awareness-cum-enforcement drive with people’s participation across all five sub divisions coinciding with the start of the academic year.

The first of such programmes, christened ‘Drug Free Munambam’, was launched by the Munambam police recently in association with Kuzhuppilli and Pallipuram panchayats, Student Police Cadets (SPCs), Kudumbashree, residents’ associations, and voluntary organisations.

“We are planning a sustained awareness campaign across all five sub divisions. Special training will also be imparted to cops on detecting and probing NDPS cases. Anti-narcotic clubs in colleges and SPCs in schools will be drafted in the fight against drugs,” said K. Laljy, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural.

An awareness rally, both on foot and motorcycle, was held to mark the event at Munambam followed by a meeting at Cherai. “Cops and representatives of 38 wards within our police station limits drove to four most vulnerable points. An oath against drugs was taken at all these four points and messaging against the dangers of drugs was conducted to the accompaniment of percussions,” said Yesudas A.L., Station House Officer, Munambam.

Rising cases

The rising consumption of drugs, especially by youngsters, led to the movement. “The flow of tourists also opens up the potential for sale of drugs. In fact, the consumption of alcohol seems to have dropped in proportion to the rise in use of drugs,” said Shyamkumar K.S., Sub Inspector, Munambam.

Kuzhupilly panchayat plans to undertake a sustained campaign against drugs by raising a team of volunteers from the public. “Drug menace is already a cause for concern, and it is likely to get worse as schools reopen. There is no point in holding a one-off event, but the need is for a sustained campaign with the active participation of the public,” said panchayat President Remani Ajayan.

In just the first three months of 2022, the Ernakulam Rural police registered 340 NDPS cases involving 439 accused. It was 346 cases and 437 accused in the whole of 2021.

During 2021–22, 589 kg of ganja, 3.50 kg of hashish oil, and 2.30 kg of MDMA were seized from within the rural limits. In 2020, 49 LSD stamps and 200 kg ganja were seized in two separate incidents.