Ernakulam Rural police to enforce strict norms on counting day

The Ernakulam Rural police have said that counting day restrictions will be enforced strictly in the district on Sunday in keeping with the directions of the court and the Election Commission, considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The rural limits account for eight counting centres — Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor; U.C. College, Aluva; Sree Narayana High School, North Paravur; Government Higher Secondary School, North Paravur; Ashramam Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor; Nirmala Public School, Muvattupuzha; Nirmala Higher Secondary School, Muvattupuzha; and M.A. College, Kothamangalam.

The counting centres are being guarded by 325 police and paramilitary personnel under the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick.

“We will deploy around 1,700 local police and Central forces across all five subdivisions for law and order maintenance. A DySP each will be in charge of the counting centres. All proceedings at the counting centres will also be videographed,” said Mr. Karthick.

The presence of executive magistrates will be ensured at sensitive areas. Only counting officials, candidates, counting agents, and media personnel will be allowed entry into the centres. They should either possess certificates of having received both the vaccine doses or reports of RT-PCR or antigen tests proving that they are not infected.

All kinds of celebrations and crowding remains banned. The Station House Officers (SHOs) concerned have been directed to invoke Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code sections against those found violating the norms.

Meanwhile, online meetings are being organised involving political party representatives, sub divisional officers, and SHOs about compliance with restrictions on counting day.