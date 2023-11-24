Ernakulam Rural police stumble upon online job racket; probe exposes fraud worth ₹250 crore

November 24, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural cyber police have stumbled upon an online job fraud racket, which, in a preliminary investigation, is suspected to have cheated people of around ₹250 crore through 45-odd accounts.

The arrest of a man by the cyber police on charge of cheating two job aspirants of ₹18 lakh by offering online part-time jobs led to the revelation. The arrested was identified as Manoj Srinivas, 33, of Bengaluru. He also has cases registered against him by the Bengaluru cyber police.

A team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena led the investigation. The accused allegedly cheated two job aspirants from North Paravur to the tune of ₹7 lakh and ₹11 lakh by assigning them online tasks.

They were reportedly told that they could make an earning by ‘liking’ YouTube channels as a part-time job and that on investing ₹1,000 they could make ₹1,250. The victims were paid small sums as remuneration and profits to get them hooked so that they invested bigger amounts. Then, in the name of paying the returns on those investments, they were made to cough up more money on the pretext of Goods and Services Tax and other taxes.

For pulling off the fraud, Srinivas reportedly got victims to open current accounts. However, the accounts were found to managed by Srinivas and the racket without the knowledge of the account owners, the police said. This meant that if the ploy failed, the investigation never reached the accused.

The racket was found to be operating not less than 45 such accounts to which victims cheated through online fraud deposited the money. The accounts were suspected to have transacted about ₹250 crore.

For instance, a single account witnessed over 1,000 transactions a day. According to Srinivas’s statement, he had met over social media two persons named Kevin and Jaison who claimed to be employed in Dubai and they were his partners in crime. However, the police found that the names and social media accounts were fake and the accounts were operated from China. Money usurped through the accounts was found to have been converted into cryptocurrency and sent abroad.

Further investigation is under way as the police suspect more victims to have fallen prey to the racket.