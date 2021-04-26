Ernakulam Rural police step up flash checks

160 cases registered for protocol violation

With the tightening of restrictions in the district in the wake of a raging pandemic, the Ernakulam Rural police have intensified checks.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), held flash inspections in areas near the Aluva railway station to verify whether the COVID-19 protocol was being strictly complied with. Action was initiated against those found flouting the protocol. He also gave awareness on precautions to be taken by shops and motorists.

The police registered 160 cases for protocol violation, arrested 68 persons and seized 12 vehicles. Action was taken against 1,915 persons for not wearing masks and 1,700 for not maintaining physical distancing.

Mr. Karthik warned of stern action in the coming days as well.