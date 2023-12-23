GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ernakulam Rural police seize 65 LSD stamps under Operation Clean

December 23, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a major haul as part of the ongoing Operation Clean campaign by the Ernakulam Rural police, two persons were arrested with 65 LSD stamps worth lakhs of rupees.

The arrested are Nasarudheen, 28, and Nibin, 28, of Kodungalloor. They were nabbed by a team from the Aluva West police. They were intercepted while they were smuggling drugs on a motorcycle by a police team checking vehicles on the instructions of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

According to the police, they used to sell a stamp at as much as ₹5,000. Stamps were being smuggled in eyeing the potential demand during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Stamps were found hidden in specially designed patches in the wallet.

Though they made an attempt to flee, they were chased down by the police team. Their motorcycle was also taken into custody. The police dubbed the seizure as one of the biggest hauls of LSD stamps in the district in recent times.

A comprehensive probe is under way. The police had recently seized 1.80 kg of MDMA from a rented home in North Paravur under Operation Clean. Four persons arrested in this connection had since been remanded.

