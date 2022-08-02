Ernakulam Rural police open control room

A round-the-clock control room has been set up at the district police headquarters to handle any potential challenges following heavy downpour.

The control room will remain connected to rural police stations. Besides, individual police stations will have separate control rooms.

An emergency response team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar has been formed.

Equipment for rescue efforts has been kept ready. Mr. Kumar warned of stern action against those resorting to rumour mongering.

Control room number – 94979-80500