Ernakulam rural police issues fresh traffic restrictions ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Passengers headed to the airport have been asked to advance their travel plans

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
August 31, 2022 20:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Kochi Metro’s 1.8-kilometre Pettah-S.N. Junction extension on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Ernakulam rural police have introduced further traffic restrictions in connection with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a two-day visit of Kochi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic along the stretch between Athani Junction and Mattoor in Kalady passing in front of the Cochin International Airport Limited will remain banned from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Hence, passengers headed to the airport have been asked to advance their travel plans.

Besides, traffic will be restricted between Angamaly and Muttam, between Angamaly and Kalady on MC Road, and Airport Road from 2 p.m. till 8 p.m. Container and goods vehicles will remain banned during the time.

Motorists headed to Angamaly to Perumbavur and in the reverse direction have been asked to take the Manjapra and Kodanad route.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic restrictions will be enforced in and around the airport between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
Kochi
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app