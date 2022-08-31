Ernakulam rural police issues fresh traffic restrictions ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Passengers headed to the airport have been asked to advance their travel plans

The Ernakulam rural police have introduced further traffic restrictions in connection with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a two-day visit of Kochi on Thursday.

Traffic along the stretch between Athani Junction and Mattoor in Kalady passing in front of the Cochin International Airport Limited will remain banned from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Hence, passengers headed to the airport have been asked to advance their travel plans.

Besides, traffic will be restricted between Angamaly and Muttam, between Angamaly and Kalady on MC Road, and Airport Road from 2 p.m. till 8 p.m. Container and goods vehicles will remain banned during the time.

Motorists headed to Angamaly to Perumbavur and in the reverse direction have been asked to take the Manjapra and Kodanad route.

Traffic restrictions will be enforced in and around the airport between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday as well.