Ernakulam Rural police issue advisory against thefts during monsoon

June 19, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

With monsoon intensifying, the Ernakulam Rural police have issued an advisory urging people to be alert to potential thefts.

The advisory has a detailed list of dos and dont’s considering how monsoon has traditionally been the favourite season of thieves. Apart from intensifying night patrolling, the police are keeping a close eye on those with a record of theft.

Those living alone, especially the elderly, have been asked to keep the contact numbers of their neighbours readily accessible in the event of a break-in. They have been asked to make sure that mobile phones have enough charge and do not slip into switch-off mode.

People have been urged to double check that front and back doors of houses are locked and secured. It is even advisable to fortify doors with iron shields, sources said. Windows should be kept shut during nights. Doors should not be opened in response to calling bell rings without identifying the person by looking through the window.

Lights in the front and the back of houses should be kept switched on through the night. Many households have CCTVs but not many bother to ensure that the images are being recorded properly. While going out, the gate should be locked from inside so as to create the impression that residents are inside the house. Journeys during night should be avoided as much as possible. “Similarly, if the occupants are away for a number of days, then arrangements should be made with the neighbours to remove newspapers from the front, which is an easy giveaway that there is none at the house making it an easy target for break-ins,” said the advisory.

People have been advised not to step out of the house during nights on hearing noises. Police helpline number of 112 or the nearest police station should be contacted on noticing unusual sounds or strangers at odd times. Equipment like iron rods and ladders should not be left outside the house. It is better not to keep jewellery at home, the advisory added.