Ernakulam Rural police issue advisory against dubious loan apps

The Ernakulam Rural police have issued an advisory against dubious loan apps in the wake of the alleged suicide by a woman after being caught in a debt trap of such apps.

The police have warned of stringent action against such apps which seem to trap gullible people who fall for the offer of quick money with least formalities albeit at an exorbitant interest rate. These apps provide loans of relatively smaller sums of a few thousands for which the beneficiaries compromise their privacy.

Often calls and texts from such dubious apps come from numbers starting with +92, +94, etc. “Though we are frequently issuing warnings about such apps, it is imperative that people remain alert. Not falling for such traps is the best thing, and if one does, the police should be immediately alerted. Complaints can also be lodged with the helpline number 1930,” said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

On downloading them, often through shared links, these apps summarily take control over the contacts, gallery, and the message inbox on the victims’ mobile phone. Besides, the victims will have to submit documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, and a photo not knowing that such documents are likely to be misused. There is a case in the district in which the Aadhaar card copy shared with such an app was used for a fraud involving Goods and Services Tax evasion running into crores.

Also, not the full amount is dispensed with. For instance, a person taking a loan of ₹5,000 may receive only around ₹3,500 as the rest is usurped on the pretext of processing fee.

The victims falling for these apps end up in a vicious cycle where the loan never gets closed as repayment goes on indefinitely. The real problem arises when the loanees fail to continue the repayment. Initially, defamatory messages about the loanees will be texted to all those in their contact list. Sometimes, even morphed pictures of the loanees were sent in this manner, not to mention threat messages received by them.

When the loanees convey the inability to repay the loan, they introduce similar such apps to them and compel them to take fresh loans to repay the old ones thus taking them further down a debt morass.