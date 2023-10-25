Ernakulam Rural police intensify drive against illegal sand mining in Periyar

October 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police have intensified the drive against illegal sand mining in the Periyar after the scourge, which was on the wane of late, started showing signs of revival.

The seizure and subsequent demolition of four big country boats, estimated to cost lakhs of rupees, allegedly used for illegal sand mining, have been cited as the immediate result of such a rejuvenated drive spearheaded by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. Out of the four boats found hidden, two each were found in Aluva Thuruth and near a bridge at Companypady. Illegally mined sand was also seized, and a report has been sent to the Mining and Geology department.

“We have formed a special squad comprising Aluva Inspector, Sub Inspector, and four other police officers. Besides, the Rural Superintendent of Police has also assigned the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force to collect information,” said Prasad A., Deputy Superintendent of Police, Aluva.

The police had received reports of increasing illegal sand mining in the Periyar following which the special drive was initiated. Illegal mining is done under the cover of night, and the sand is taken to selected spots along the banks of the Periyar. Not all these locations have easily accessible roads making enforcement tough during night.

The sand being deposited in these spots is loaded into lorries in no time by enlisting five to 10 persons. It is then transported either during the night or the early hours of the day. “We are in the process of collecting information on vehicles used for the illegal transportation,” said Mr. Prasad.

According to sources, the sand mined from the Periyar goes by the name ‘Periyar Gold’ and is much in demand and fetches anywhere between ₹40,000 and ₹60,000 per load. It is mostly taken to the Kollam region. Migrant workers are also being increasingly employed for illegal sand mining, they said. The absence of motorised boats at the disposal of the police continues to hamper the drive against illegal sand mining, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Aluva police have written to the Aluva Tahsildar requesting to auction off the seized sand, which now occupies a sizeable area of the police quarters. The Revenue authorities make arrangements for auctioning the seized sand at regular intervals, while the vehicles used for its transportation are produced before court by the police.

The owners will have to pay a huge fine running up to a certain percentage of the total value of the vehicles to get them released. In the case of repeated offences, vehicles may not even be released.

