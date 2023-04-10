Ernakulam Rural police intensify drive against anti-social elements by invoking KAAPA

April 10, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police have intensified action against anti-social elements by invoking the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) more regularly.

In fact, the Act was invoked against 22 habitual offenders in the first three months of this year alone. While eight persons were arrested, an equal number of offenders were expelled and banned from entering the rural police limits for varying periods. Another six persons were asked to appear either before the Deputy Superintendent of Police or the Station House Officer concerned once in a week and sign in the register.

The rural police were probably the first among police units in the State to explore the provisions of KAAPA to rein in offenders. It coincided with the launch of Operation Dark Hunt, a targeted campaign against anti-social elements, three years ago during the term of K. Karthik as District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). Since then, 72 known criminals have been arrested, while another 50 have been expelled from the rural police district limits.

“We have been invoking the stringent provisions of KAAPA under sections 3 and 15 as an effective deterrent against criminal activities. It has been found effective though an assessment will have to be made about its impact,” said Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

KAAPA is invoked based on a slew of conditions, including convictions during the last three years, duration between offences, the kind of offences committed, and whether the persons concerned were history-sheeters.

The District Police Chief can raise a report recommending the invocation of KAAPA and submit it either to the District Collector for action under Section 3 or the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the jurisdiction concerned under Section 15 of KAAPA. While the Collector alone can issue an order for arrest, the DIG can order the expulsion of offenders. However, if a person so expelled on an order of the DIG is found continuing in the rural police limits in violation of that order, the offender can be detained without further orders.

The rural police detained some notorious criminals under the Act this year. They include Ashok Kumar, Salam Abdul Khader, Suresh aka Dracula Suresh, Pradeep, and Ranjith who had been charged for grievous offences including murder, assault, forgery, sexual abuse, theft, and drugs dealings.