Ernakulam Rural police free abducted Ayurveda company owner from Tiruppur

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 03, 2022 19:34 IST

In an inter-State operation, the Kunnathunadu police secured the release of a man hailing from Nellikuzhi and arrested three persons who had allegedly abducted him and taken him to Tiruppur. The arrested are Bineesh, 43, of Ottapalam, Siva aka Arumukhan, 40, of Tiruppur, and Sreenath, 33, of Kanjikkodu.

The abducted person runs an Ayurveda company and was allegedly approached by the accused in the guise of starting Ayurveda business in Tamil Nadu. When he turned up in Coimbatore to discuss the business proposal, the accused allegedly abducted him in a car.

He was reportedly taken to an unknown location in Tiruppur and beaten up. They then rang up his son and threatened to kill his father if a ransom of ₹42 lakh was not paid. The son lodged a complaint with the police following which District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar formed an investigation team.

The team rescued the man from Tiruppur. Though the accused tried to flee with him in a car, the police team chased them down.

Bineesh has cases against him for theft in Ottapalam and abduction in Alathur, Kollam, and Tiruppur. Siva has cases for abduction in Alathur and Kollam. A team comprising Inspector V.P. Sudheesh, Assistant Sub Inspectors A.K. Raju and Bobby Kuriakose, senior civil police officer Abdul Manaf, and civil police officers K.A. Subeer and T.A. Afsal made the arrest.

