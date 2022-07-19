Ernakulam Rural police arrests man under KAAPA

The Hindu Bureau July 19, 2022 05:45 IST

He was booked for attempted murder, assault, cheating, abetment to suicide, kidnapping, sexual assault, and for obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

The Ernakulam Rural police on Monday arrested a man under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) as part of its ongoing crackdown against miscreants under Operation Dark Hunt. The arrested was identified as Ibrahim aka Umbayi, 34, of Karumaalur. He was allegedly a habitual offender with several cases registered against across various police stations. In the instant case, he was booked for attempted murder, assault, cheating, abetment to suicide, kidnapping, sexual assault, and for obstructing public servants from discharging their duties. He is also an accused in a case registered at Aluva in connection with a highway robbery at gunpoint. KAAPA was invoked against him based on a report filed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. He said habitual offenders within the rural limits were under constant surveillance.



