Ernakulam Rural police arrest man under KAAPA

January 29, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police on Monday arrested a man, accused of being a habitual offender, and moved him into preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention (KAAPA) Act.

The arrested in Lalkrishna aka Lalappan, 37, of Akaparambu. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh issued the order based on a report filed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. He was nabbed from Vaikom and moved to the Viyyur Central Jail.

Lalkrishna was an accused in several cases registered at the Chengamanad and Nedumbassery police stations for offences including murder, robbery attempt, and violations of the Arms Act. Being the third accused in a murder case registered in 2019, he was prohibited from entering the Rural police limits as per bail conditions.

Then in last November, he was arraigned as an accused in another case following which KAAPA was invoked against him. He was also booked by the Nedumbassery police for criminal intimidation and ransom after he rang up the employee of an apartment complex and demanded ₹4 lakh.

