Ernakulam Rural police arrest man accused in 12 cases under KAAPA

Published - September 16, 2024 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused in several theft cases was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The arrested was identified as Alwin, 23, of Vengoor. He remains imprisoned at the Viyyur Central Jail. District collector N.S.K. Umesh issued the order based on a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

He was an accused in around 12 cases in Kodanad, Kurumppampady, Kalady, Kunnathunadu and Kottapady police stations in the last three years for a slew of offences ranging from theft, criminal intimidation and criminal trespass. He was accused of carrying out thefts in four different places of worship this year.

