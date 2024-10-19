ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam Rural police arrest absconding accused in murder case

Published - October 19, 2024 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man who had been absconding in a murder case was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police on (October 19) Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested is Akhil Rajan, 29, of Maneedu. He was nabbed by a team led by Piravom inspector D.S. Indrarajan.

An alleged dispute between youngsters had ended in an assault in which one Mahesh, 38, sustained serious head injuries. He died in the early hours of October 17.

The accused had gone into hiding soon after the alleged incident. He had also reportedly switched off his mobile phone. He allegedly made his way through to Bengaluru via Palakkad, Coimbatore, and Selam even as the police were in hot pursuit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A team deployed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena eventually nabbed him. He attempted to flee by attacking the police team who overpowered him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US