Ernakulam Rural police arrest absconding accused in murder case

A man who had been absconding in a murder case was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police on (October 19) Saturday.

The arrested is Akhil Rajan, 29, of Maneedu. He was nabbed by a team led by Piravom inspector D.S. Indrarajan.

An alleged dispute between youngsters had ended in an assault in which one Mahesh, 38, sustained serious head injuries. He died in the early hours of October 17.

The accused had gone into hiding soon after the alleged incident. He had also reportedly switched off his mobile phone. He allegedly made his way through to Bengaluru via Palakkad, Coimbatore, and Selam even as the police were in hot pursuit.

A team deployed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena eventually nabbed him. He attempted to flee by attacking the police team who overpowered him.

