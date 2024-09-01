GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ernakulam Rural police adopt ‘demand-driven’ law enforcement based on inputs from citizens

Published - September 01, 2024 01:25 am IST - KOCHI

M.P. Praveen

The Ernakulam Rural police have joined hands with residents’ associations across all its five police sub-divisions for what is being regarded as “demand-driven and decentralised policing” where inputs from citizens take precedence in policing.

While previously the police routine like the route of patrol vehicles, foot patrol, vehicle checking, traffic arrangements, and drives against eve-teasing was mostly left to the whims and fancies of the police stations concerned, under the new system that decision is left to the residents within the police station limits. WhatsApp groups will be formed for every police station for constant interactions between the police and residents. Department-level review will also be held monthly.

“The primary goal is preventive policing through efficient deployment of limited resources. Where citizens are proactive, the police will be more than obliged to go the extra mile to cater to their specific policing needs. As is said about a democracy, the people will get the police they deserve,” said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena, who met the representatives of residents associations in the Aluva sub-division limits last week. The system has been implemented in Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Puthencruz, and Munambam police sub-divisions as well.

The new system was set in motion realising that the priorities of the police may not always be in tune with the specific needs of people. For instance, while the rural police may focus on cracking down on miscreants, residents might be more concerned about a local goon. Timely intervention by the police could prevent the goon from escalating into more serious crime. Similarly, decisions like setting up police pickets or placing patta books could be guided by inputs from residents.

“It can be a platform for more than just policing. The meeting will be informal, allowing citizens to openly raise their concerns. We will also explain our limited resources and that additional police personnel will be allocated on a rotating basis. This way, the public will understand our limitations and be less likely to criticize us unfairly,” said Mr. Saxena.

Kochi / Kerala / police

