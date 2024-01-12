Ernakulam RTO office becomes first in Kerala to register one million vehicles

January 12, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Regional Transport Office (RTO) has become the first in Kerala to register one million vehicles, with the completion of KL 7 DC registration number series and the taking effect of KL 7 DD series.

This works out to 1/15th of the State’s estimated 1.50 crore vehicles. “Currently, each series lasts an average of four months during which time 9,999 vehicles are registered under it at the Ernakulam RTO [that functions from the collectorate in Kakkanad]. This works out to the office registering an average of 150 vehicles every day, mainly two-wheelers and cars,” sources said.

The KL-7 series began in the late 1990’s after each district was assigned a number, beginning with KL-1 for Thiruvanathapuram and ending KL-14 for Kasaragod, while the KSRTC was assigned the KL-15 series. Vehicles registered in rural Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode bore the KL-16, 17 and 18 series respectively. The vehicle boom in the early 2000s resulted in sub-RTO offices being established in different districts, mainly in municipalities, and they being assigned dedicated number series, from 2006, it is learnt.

While referring to the massive revenue that the Ernakulam RTO has been earning for the government in the form of taxes and fees, commensurate with the number of vehicles registered here, MVD officials sought the government’s attention to the need to allot more personnel in the office. “More personnel, mainly motor vehicle inspectors [MVIs] and assistant MVIs are needed to effectively streamline the process of conducting the registration and fitness test of vehicles, and also the issue of driving licence from the office. More personnel are also needed in the enforcement wing since Ernakulam records the highest number of road accidents and fatalities,” they said.

Ernakulam is also home to the maximum number of goods carriers which are often found to carry loads in excess of the permitted capacity, despite orders passed by the Kerala High Court. Efforts are on to collect tax arrears amounting to tens of crores of rupees, mainly from goods carriers, it is learnt.

Infra needs

Apart from augmenting manpower, sources cited the urgent need to have an effective power back-up system in the Ernakulam RTO, which has 64 desktop computers, many printers, and other equipment. The back-up provided by an old generator has been found wanting since power shutdown for even a few minutes throws the entire office’s functioning into disarray.

