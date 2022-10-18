Ernakulam Revenue District Science Fair to be held in Muvattupuzha from November 1

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ernakulam Revenue District Science Fair will be held in Muvattupuzha from November 1 to 3.

The fest is the first-of-its-kind event organised by the General Education department in the district following the crisis induced by the pandemic. About 2,000 students from various schools are expected to attend. The fair will be held at five venues in Muvattupuzha. Govt. High School, Muvattupuzha, is the main venue. The inauguration and valedictory sessions will be held at the school.

The maths fair will be held at SNDP School. The social science and IT fairs will be held at St. Augustine’s Girls High School. The work experience fair will be held at Govt. Model High School. The vocational expo will be held at Tharbiyath Vocational Higher Secondary School. An exhibition and marketing fair showcasing products made by students as part of their learning process will be held in connection with the science fair.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, said that seminars on various topics would be held to ensure the participation of the public. The logo for the science fair would be designed by students. A contest would be held to select the best design, he said.