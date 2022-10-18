Ernakulam Revenue District Science Fair to be held in Muvattupuzha from November 1

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 18, 2022 00:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ernakulam Revenue District Science Fair will be held in Muvattupuzha from November 1 to 3.

The fest is the first-of-its-kind event organised by the General Education department in the district following the crisis induced by the pandemic. About 2,000 students from various schools are expected to attend. The fair will be held at five venues in Muvattupuzha. Govt. High School, Muvattupuzha, is the main venue. The inauguration and valedictory sessions will be held at the school.

The maths fair will be held at SNDP School. The social science and IT fairs will be held at St. Augustine’s Girls High School. The work experience fair will be held at Govt. Model High School. The vocational expo will be held at Tharbiyath Vocational Higher Secondary School. An exhibition and marketing fair showcasing products made by students as part of their learning process will be held in connection with the science fair.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, said that seminars on various topics would be held to ensure the participation of the public. The logo for the science fair would be designed by students. A contest would be held to select the best design, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
arts and science education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app