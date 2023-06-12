ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam reports four dengue deaths in June

June 12, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam district has reported four deaths due to dengue from June 1 to 12, according to official estimates.

There has been a spike in dengue cases with the onset of the monsoon. Dengue has been confirmed in 170 cases out of the 580 suspected cases since June 1. The district has reported a total of eight deaths since January 2023. As many as 792 confirmed cases have been reported since January.

The maximum number of cases were reported in areas under the Kochi Corporation, Thrikkakara, Choornikkara, Vazhakulam, Mookannur, and Thripunithura. The outbreak started in April and May. The cases peaked in the last week of May.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh, who chaired a meeting on Monday, asked the health wing to step up squad work in the affected areas. Fogging will be stepped up. Local bodies will hold meetings with representatives of residents’ associations. Waste dumps and wayside bushes will be cleared, he said.

